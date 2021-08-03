BLUETOOTH DONGLE CSR 4.0 not recognise PC AND ODROID XU4
Hello everyone.
I need a little help. I have CSR 4.0 bluetooth dongle that I want to use it with an old pc. I install recalbox but the system seems that not recognise the dongle. (I try to connect ps3 gamepads but nothings)
Dongle just stay with blue light open and not blinking at all)
I have the same problem and on odroid XU4.
An someone help me please;
I use this:
€ 2,78 | CSR8510 Bluetooth 4.0 Dongle CSR 4.0 Adapter Mini USB Bluetooth Adapter Transmitter for Windows XP/Vista/7/8/10
https://a.aliexpress.com/_mNdOh1Z
davidb2111 Staff
CSR8510
Hi @IntegRa
Can you confirm you BT dongle looks like the one posted here https://www.reddit.com/r/AnnePro/comments/e76ij8/csr_40_bluetooth_dongle_on_linux/ ?
David
@davidb2111
https://ibb.co/3cYSdrf
https://ibb.co/59TQ469
https://ibb.co/ccTfqky
Thanks for the response. NO its different