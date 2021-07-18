Friends, good morning!!! I recently started using the great "ARRM" program here on my Windows 10 to create covers, videos and game info.

It worked fine for the first few days of use, but then it started to display an error message that won't let me use the program.

Whenever this issue appears, it says, "JIT debugging is enabled and any unhandled exception will be sent to the JIT debugger registered on the computer." Instead of being managed in this dialog. "

When I try to ignore the error the program stops working. Here are the screenshots I made for you to review: