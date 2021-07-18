@marcus1966 Sorry, but you really need to learn to write in more detail, or no one will be able to understand what you're saying, I said in the last post that you need to give a lot of information and you didn't give the basic information, I was forced to cite (again) the essential information and you didn't even separate the answers to make it understandable, so it's very difficult to help you.

What is your hardware? ?

I believe you do not understand the question, which indicates that you have little knowledge about the basics, so I will try to be simple and objective:

There are now 9 different versions of Recalbox, one for each different type of equipment, see:

https://download.recalbox.com/en/#step3allimages

What I wanted to know is what is your equipment among these options.

What is your version of Recalbox (say version, don't say "latest")?6.1.1

You are using an outdated version of the system, and on the forum we only support the latest official version.

Did you build your Recalbox yourself, or download a finished image from the internet, or did you buy everything ready?buy

The purchase/sale/distribution of Recalbox is illegal, it goes against the license. Also, these "ready" images are configured in such a way that only those who set it up know what they've done. That's why we don't support this type of image on the forum.

If you bought from someone, that someone is profiting improperly, and at the very least, that person who needs to provide support for you, since you paid for it.

I recommend that you contact the seller.

If you want forum support, you need to install the latest official version.

Here is the link with a mini tutorial on how to download the latest official version:

https://download.recalbox.com/en

I will lock this thread for contravening the forum rules, and I hope you don't open another thread if you are not using the latest official version.