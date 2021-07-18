Can only play favorite games
-
Marcus1966 last edited by Zing
I open my recalbox and I can only play favorite games no setup nothing else why
-
Aldébaran
Hi @marcus1966
Tell us more about your problem. What's your board ? Can tous describe your problem with details ?
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
@marcus1966 Please, if you need help, be clearer, only you know what's going on, "Huge problem" doesn't indicate anything (that's why I changed the title of your post), most users who make big warnings about problems, they're just trying to draw attention to a small problem with user manipulation, which most of the time the user could have solved alone by reading the documentation, or watching the official youtube video tutorials, or searching here on the forum.
Some information you need to say when you open a topic:
- The topic title needs to briefly describe the problem, and the post needs to be as detailed as possible.
- What is your hardware?
- What is your version of Recalbox (say version, don't say "latest")?
- Did you build your Recalbox yourself, or download a finished image from the internet, or did you buy everything ready?
- Did you just flash the system image and are having this problem, or, everything worked before and stopped working? If it worked before, what kind of manipulation did you do in the middle of the process?
Without information, you make other users waste time unnecessarily, which is demotivating and, automatically, no one will want to help you. Since you are the most interested, take the extra time and write all the information in the thread if it really is necessary to open a thread.
I can only play favorite games
I THINK (I can't be sure as you didn't describe it in detail) you pressed
SELECTin a game list and it's only showing your favorite games, if you press
SELECTagain in a game list, you can see all the games (if that's really it, it's definitely not a "Huge problem").
-
Marcus1966 last edited by
@zing hello
when i open my recalbox i only see the favorite game i can not se any console i can not
go to the setup it's Block to favorite
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
- What is your hardware?
- What is your version of Recalbox (say version, don't say "latest")?
- Did you build your Recalbox yourself, or download a finished image from the internet, or did you buy everything ready?
-
Marcus1966 last edited by
@zing What is your hardware? ?
What is your version of Recalbox (say version, don't say "latest")?6.1.1
Did you build your Recalbox yourself, or download a finished image from the internet, or did you buy everything ready?buy
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
@marcus1966 Sorry, but you really need to learn to write in more detail, or no one will be able to understand what you're saying, I said in the last post that you need to give a lot of information and you didn't give the basic information, I was forced to cite (again) the essential information and you didn't even separate the answers to make it understandable, so it's very difficult to help you.
What is your hardware? ?
I believe you do not understand the question, which indicates that you have little knowledge about the basics, so I will try to be simple and objective:
There are now 9 different versions of Recalbox, one for each different type of equipment, see:
https://download.recalbox.com/en/#step3allimages
What I wanted to know is what is your equipment among these options.
What is your version of Recalbox (say version, don't say "latest")?6.1.1
You are using an outdated version of the system, and on the forum we only support the latest official version.
Did you build your Recalbox yourself, or download a finished image from the internet, or did you buy everything ready?buy
The purchase/sale/distribution of Recalbox is illegal, it goes against the license. Also, these "ready" images are configured in such a way that only those who set it up know what they've done. That's why we don't support this type of image on the forum.
If you bought from someone, that someone is profiting improperly, and at the very least, that person who needs to provide support for you, since you paid for it.
I recommend that you contact the seller.
If you want forum support, you need to install the latest official version.
Here is the link with a mini tutorial on how to download the latest official version:
https://download.recalbox.com/en
I will lock this thread for contravening the forum rules, and I hope you don't open another thread if you are not using the latest official version.