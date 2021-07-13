gametitles twice - mostly the stock freebee games and CD based games
-
LL2k21 last edited by
hi,
after gamelist update freebee game titles twice and psx, segacd titles twice in the gamelist ...
whats wrong? how to fix that?
gamelist.xml file already checked, seems ok, every game just one time written down inside xml
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
@ll2k21 I believe you are referring to pre-installed games, they are not in the same place or in the same gamelist as regular games, but there is an option in the Emulationstation menu to hide pre-installed games, please check.