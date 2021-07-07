@zing

Hi

The emulator is open source, license GNU Version 2.

The author sometimes adds some new features, mostly bugfixes. Last ones one year ago. The emulator is also used as a developing and debugging tool for now homebrew intellivision games, and it is somewhat the reference emulator for the intellivision.

But, yes, this emulator is not based on libretro, even though the author himself decleared he would be pleased if anyone would add libretro support, in this message (see intvnut posts):

https://forums.libretro.com/t/hi-ever-consider-jzintv-to-libretro/13295/5

I'm a professional developer, mainly java, but also c and c++ in the past, I could try to add libretro to it, but it is not a short and easy job for sure. Also the main problem is available time.

Maybe it's easyier to learn how to add it to recalbox; is there an updated guide on how to add new (non-libretro) emulators you can point me to?

Thank you.