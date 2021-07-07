Question about light gun games
robmcc83
Hi all,
I see the latest version of recalbox supports light gun games.
My question is do these work across all consoles.
Does this work for say example ps1 games, the snes super scope, mega drive menacer, and obviously the nes zapper.
I'm interested in buying the equipment to get this up and running if so.
Also is there any documentation in English. I can only find in French.
Thanks
Aldébaran
Hi,
You can play PS1, Super Nintendo, Master System, Genesis, MAME, NES and a lot of other systems games. You just have to install the last Recalbox update (7.2.2) and scrap your gamelist.
After scraping, Recalbox will find lightgun games and create a Virtual system with every games in it.
To play you need a Mayflash bar and a Wiimote by player.