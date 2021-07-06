Hi all,

My wife got me a gpi case and a pi 400 for Christmas.

I set the gpi case up straight away and I've had much fun with it, but the pi 400 has been in the box since Christmas and today is the day I'm going to set it up.

I've read on this forum I'm best to put the recalbox image on my sd card and my roms on external storage.

As I have a spare western digital external hard drive I would like to use that due to the fact I would like to have quite a few sega cd games which I use to like.

My question is, which format is best to format this hard drive to for use for recalbox.

Thanks

Rob