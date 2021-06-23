Audio game not work
Hello. I have a problem with the recalbox update. The 7.1 worked perfect but when updating to 7.2 I stopped having audio in the menu and in the games. Now in 7.2.1 and 7.2.2 I have audio in the menu but not in games. Can someone help me please?
I used jackk for the audio.
@martapt Have you ever tried a factory reset, available through the advanced settings menu? This will not affect your personal files, but it will erase all custom settings.
@zing It is the only thing that I have not tried because I do not want to lose the files of the game or scrap. I also have the custom buttons and I imagine I would lose it too.
@martapt You won't lose any personal files (ROMs/BIOS/saves/scrapes), but you will lose all your custom settings (This serves precisely because in most of these cases it is the conflicting settings that cause problems, the only way the factory reset is useful is by deleting the settings).
Have you tried changing the audio output in the audio settings?
You didn't specify your hardware, but I'll assume you're using an Rpi. For this type of situation it is ideal that you keep all your personal files on an external storage device, not on the SD card, watch this video (enable subtitles):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=skeULeTu7p8&list=PL2oNQ0AT7fx2ExiSNrfHUzga5GnogI4sh&index=22&ab_channel=Recalbox
Regardless of that, I only see two options:
- Factory reset
- Burn a clean image of the latest official version on another SD card, and test it without modifying any settings.
@zing It works perfect. Thank you so much. I can play again.