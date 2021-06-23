@martapt You won't lose any personal files (ROMs/BIOS/saves/scrapes), but you will lose all your custom settings (This serves precisely because in most of these cases it is the conflicting settings that cause problems, the only way the factory reset is useful is by deleting the settings).

Have you tried changing the audio output in the audio settings?

You didn't specify your hardware, but I'll assume you're using an Rpi. For this type of situation it is ideal that you keep all your personal files on an external storage device, not on the SD card, watch this video (enable subtitles):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=skeULeTu7p8&list=PL2oNQ0AT7fx2ExiSNrfHUzga5GnogI4sh&index=22&ab_channel=Recalbox

Regardless of that, I only see two options: