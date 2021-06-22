SMB Share With OPL/PS2
xablau last edited by
Hey everyone.
Since I've update to 7.2.2 my PS2 can't connect to the SMB Server (I use my share folder to play PS2 Games over an ethernet cable).
No changes have been made. With 6.1.1 works just fine and now with version 7.2.2 it stopped.
Can anyone help me?
Zing Global moderator Translator
I use my share folder to play PS2 Games
So you are not using Recalbox, there is no PS2 in the emulator list:
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/hardware-compatibility/emulators-compatibility
xablau last edited by
@zing I have a PS2 with an etherneth cable plugued in my Raspbery Pi 3b+. On my PS2, I have OPL to load games via network. My USB Drive is pluged in the Raspbery and have the isos are served via network so I play my PS2 (NOT THE RECALBOX). It works on 6.1.1 but not on > 7.
It appears to be a SMB issue on this new version. Can you help me?
Zing Global moderator Translator
I've update to 7.2.2
There is a possibility that you are taking advantage of configuration files from the old version, and this is conflicting with something, I recommend that you try the factory reset, available through the advanced settings menu. This will not affect your personal files, but it will erase all custom settings.
I have OPL
Since the OPL is not officially supported by Recalbox, there is a possibility that it will no longer work, but that doesn't mean it's a Recalbox bug: the system wasn't made for it.