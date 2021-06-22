Amiberry 3.3 gets freeze after pressing F12
I have trouble with newest Amiberry 3.3 included in Recalbox. Few seconds after pressing F12 emulator get freeze. I need to reboot my RPi3b. The same situation on Batocera (also has Amiberry 3.3). On previous versions of Recalbox everything was fine. Any solutions?
Zing Global moderator Translator
@lejebo1195 First of all, if you want support on the Recalbox forum, you necessarily need to use Recalbox, if you are going to use Batocera, you need to ask for support on the Batocera forum, they are 2 different systems with 2 completely different teams.
Use the latest official version, do a factory reset, update your gamelists, check your BIOS, check your ROMS format, and try again.