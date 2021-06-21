When no image found "No image available is displayed"
Hi. In older recalbox versions when a image of game not found, nothing was displayed. Now a image with message "No image available" is displayed. My recalbox is not in english and my scrapped images are rounded not squared like "No image available".
Without edit gamelist.xml is not possible to change this image or hide it?
Thanks
Zing
No, this image is from the theme, you need to change the theme, or customize the theme.
The easiest way is to update the gamelist with an external software like ARRM or Skraper:
- Skraper: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G388Gc6kkRs&list=PL2oNQ0AT7fx2ExiSNrfHUzga5GnogI4sh&index=22&ab_channel=Recalbox
- ARRM: https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/11850/arrm-another-recalbox-roms-manager?_=1609592968003
But if you prefer to customize the theme, read this:
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/v/francais/tutoriels/personnalisation-du-frontend/ajouter-des-themes-a-emulationstation
Very thanks. I will try it
I was reading theme files pngs and xml files and seems this "no image" is from ES not from a theme. At moment not found the way to change it
Zing
@f0xhound Sorry, I hadn't considered this, but you're right, even using another theme this image appears, so it's standard in Emulationstation.
Unfortunately I don't know an alternative for this, if you can't customize it in the theme, the only option is to scrape the games.