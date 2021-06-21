Hidden Cave Story port if preinstalled games are hidden
The title says everything. In prior versions Cave story was displayed when preinstalled games are hidden.
Not now
@f0xhound You can access via SSH the path
//recalbox/share_init/romsand copy the games you want in this case.
@zing i have the same problem with 7.2.2
In /recalbox/share_init/roms/ports/Cave Story is cavestory with the game. It comes with the build image. But not show in emulationstation.
Others like wolfenstein, quake, doom.. already display.
I don't have option "hidden preinstalled...." activated
@mad-soft This indicates that cavestory is being recognized like all other emulators: if there is no game, it is not displayed.
Add some games, or copy them from the folder I mentioned above.
@zing I don't understand why not display CaveStory in Ports menu of EmulationStation
How.....
A picture is worth a thousand words
This is my share/roms/ports -> https://pasteboard.co/K9E17bb.png
This is my share_init/roms/ports -> https://pasteboard.co/K9E1WE1.png
What's wrong?
Sorry, I hadn't been able to test it so far, but I finally had the time and conditions for it:
Cavestory appears if the option to hide preinstalled games is disabled, and cavestory is hidden when the option to hide preinstalled games is active.
There is some other kind of problem with your setup, I recommend you try doing a factory reset.
why not display CaveStory in Ports menu of EmulationStation
@Mad-Soft @F0XHOUND Check out this topic (in French, use google translator):
If you wish, open an issue, reference this post, and copy the issue link created in this post, so that all users with this complaint can support the issue:
https://gitlab.com/recalbox/recalbox/-/issues
@zing Thank you very much.
I try factory reset ...