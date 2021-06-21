@mad-soft

I don't have option "hidden preinstalled...." activated

Sorry, I hadn't been able to test it so far, but I finally had the time and conditions for it:

Cavestory appears if the option to hide preinstalled games is disabled, and cavestory is hidden when the option to hide preinstalled games is active.

There is some other kind of problem with your setup, I recommend you try doing a factory reset.

why not display CaveStory in Ports menu of EmulationStation

@Mad-Soft @F0XHOUND Check out this topic (in French, use google translator):

If you wish, open an issue, reference this post, and copy the issue link created in this post, so that all users with this complaint can support the issue:

https://gitlab.com/recalbox/recalbox/-/issues