version 7.2.2
-
vicx66 last edited by
acaba de llegar la version 7.2.2 se instalo correctamente pero no funciona KODI..a alguien le ha pasado lo mismo..estoy en un Raspberry 4 8ram
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
@vicx66 No he visto ningún informe de ningún otro usuario sobre este tipo de problema, ¿has intentado hacer un restablecimiento de fábrica (disponible a través del menú de configuración avanzada)?
-
vicx66 last edited by
@zing Gracias por la respuesta...una pregunta...si hago la restauracion de fabrica..se me borran los juegos de mi SD?
Gracias de nuevo
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
@vicx66 said in version 7.2.2:
si hago la restauracion de fabrica..se me borran los juegos de mi SD?
No, el restablecimiento de fábrica no elimina ningún archivo personal, pero borra todas las configuraciones personalizadas.
-
Mario71 last edited by
Good morning,
I believe I have also encountered the same error, with recalbox 7.2.2-Reloaded and rpi3.
When I click either KODI menu item or the dedicated controller button I get back to recalbox boot screen then to recalbox.
Through ssh I have seen that in "/" (root) there are two broken links:
.kodi which should point to /var/kodi
.xbmc which should also point to /var/kodi
however in /var there is no "kodi"
That might be the reason for the problem above?