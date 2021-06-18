Good morning,

I believe I have also encountered the same error, with recalbox 7.2.2-Reloaded and rpi3.

When I click either KODI menu item or the dedicated controller button I get back to recalbox boot screen then to recalbox.

Through ssh I have seen that in "/" (root) there are two broken links:

.kodi which should point to /var/kodi

.xbmc which should also point to /var/kodi

however in /var there is no "kodi"

That might be the reason for the problem above?