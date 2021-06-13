hello, I wanted to make my own consideration on recalbox in general, it would be to forward this message directly to the developers of the system, a welcome addition on the next release, would be to put an option where you can narrow or enlarge the size of the splash screen, many of the themes that I install for example the image is always off the screen, so some letters or part of the images are not seen , for example with retroarch you can create custom images, to adapt the game perfectly to the screen, here is such a thing would be great!I ask for help how can I change the resolution of the emulation station? i have to have a specific resolution of 1804x1014