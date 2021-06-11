Hello, recently I have gotten into Recalbox and proposed myself to do an arcade box with it but the problem is that Metal Slug is running awfully slow, I don't remember it running so slow, it has gotten to the point where frame drops are common and the music gets shopped off, is there something I could do?

I already tried to overclock my Raspberry but there was next to no change, could the use of FBA2X fix the problem?

My setup is:

Raspberry pi 2

External memory

Xbox 360 controller

Libretro FBNeo