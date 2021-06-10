How to execute arm64 binary
temrix last edited by
How can I go about executing an arm64 binary with Recalbox on my ODROID Go Super? Preferably I want to execute it from EmulationStation. I have already found out how to execute a new system under "add a custom system": https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/advanced-user/configuration/display-of-systems
Do I absolutely need a core or script to execute a binary? And if so, where can the core then be configured in order to get detected?
Zing Global moderator Translator
@temrix I'm not sure I understand your question, what exactly are you trying to do?
You can't install other cores or anything else in Recalbox, it's not made for that, you can customize some systems based on existing cores, but it's just a specific "customization", it doesn't allow you to install anything.
temrix last edited by
@zing I want to execute my game I made which I have as a native arm64 binary on my ODROID Go Super. As I understood it, EmulationStation can only run cores, so I therefore thought of a dummy core which does essentially nothing but call a binary.
I could try to get my hands dirty on the source code when installing cores is not possible but I think maybe Retropie is better suited for that need then.
Zing Global moderator Translator
@temrix Since you are a developer, you can use the Recalbox source code to modify as you like as long as you respect the license, Recalbox is an opensource project:
https://gitlab.com/recalbox/recalbox
A simple user cannot install anything, as it goes against the original idea of the Recalbox project, which is to be as ready-to-play as possible. Really Retropie is a system whose idea is that users install everything they want, the principle is practically the opposite of Recalbox (though obviously both are focused on retroemulation), and automatically to be this way, Retropie "forces" the user to install and configure everything from basic to advanced (and it's one of the reasons I prefer Recalbox).
Unfortunately, as I'm not a developer (I'm a "simple" user) I don't have enough technical knowledge to support you on how to build your own Recalbox build, and that's not the kind of support we give on the forum either, but the instructions are at the link above, in case you're interested.