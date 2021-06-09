Help the control dont work for playstation emulator in new version 7.2.1
Chesstosito last edited by
Help , I upgraded the new version recalbox 7.2.1 and now the command for the playstation doesnt work , I tried change with other emulator and works the commands but the motion is very slow , how can I solve it ? how can reinstall it ?
Zing Global moderator Translator
@chesstosito Have you ever tried a factory reset, available through the advanced settings menu? This will not affect your personal files, but it will erase all custom settings.
Chesstosito last edited by Chesstosito
@zing yes I did it and it works , thank you