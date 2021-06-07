UNSOLVED iJoy NoName Controller 005 successfully pairs but can't configure it
Hi
I have an iJoy NoName 005 Universal Controller, similar to this: https://www.nordstromrack.com/s/ijoy-all-in-one-wireless-controller-white/n3020433
I'm using a Raspberry Pi 3 B+, with Recalbox 7.2.1
I can successfully get it to pair to the controller, but when I go to Configure a Controller, and I hold down any button on the controller, nothing happens.
I've already tried changing the drivers from bluez to official and shanwan, and none of those drivers worked. I also tried enabling the GPIO driver and the Steam controller and I can't get it working with any of those drivers.
I've tested the controller on windows, and it works on Steam no problem, so I know the issue is not with the controller.
Would anyone be able to help me getting this controller to work with Recalbox please.
Thanks
Zing Global moderator Translator
@brenscar2020 There is a possibility that this control is not compatible.
With cable, does it work?
You can test it:
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/tutorials/controllers/configuration-test/test-your-joystick-with-sdl2-jstest
@zing hi
I tested it with a cable - same problem. It won't accept any input
I suspect it's not supported.
@brenscar2020 tired sdl2-jstest, and the controller isn't listed when it's connected via USB
@brenscar2020 Sorry, but unfortunately your joystick is not compatible, you can open an issue, but there won't be an immediate solution:
https://gitlab.com/recalbox/recalbox/-/issues
@zing great thanks