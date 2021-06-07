Hi

I have an iJoy NoName 005 Universal Controller, similar to this: https://www.nordstromrack.com/s/ijoy-all-in-one-wireless-controller-white/n3020433

I'm using a Raspberry Pi 3 B+, with Recalbox 7.2.1

I can successfully get it to pair to the controller, but when I go to Configure a Controller, and I hold down any button on the controller, nothing happens.

I've already tried changing the drivers from bluez to official and shanwan, and none of those drivers worked. I also tried enabling the GPIO driver and the Steam controller and I can't get it working with any of those drivers.

I've tested the controller on windows, and it works on Steam no problem, so I know the issue is not with the controller.

Would anyone be able to help me getting this controller to work with Recalbox please.

Thanks