Hello,

I recently started using Recalbox as a media center and faced the following issue on a Raspberry 3b+: I wasn't able to seek forward or backward in my .ts videos. Every time I did I would get a black screen (the sound was ok).

After some digging I noticed was having OMXPlayer errors and eventually found that disabling OMXPlayer hardware acceleration in Settings / Player / Videos fixes the issue.

All my .ts files are recorded from my TV, so it might be an issue with the file format. Other files ( mp4 ) work fine.

I hope that tip helps others facing similar issues.