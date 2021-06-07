Black screen when fast forwarding a video
Hello,
I recently started using Recalbox as a media center and faced the following issue on a Raspberry 3b+: I wasn't able to seek forward or backward in my
.tsvideos. Every time I did I would get a black screen (the sound was ok).
After some digging I noticed was having OMXPlayer errors and eventually found that disabling OMXPlayer hardware acceleration in Settings / Player / Videos fixes the issue.
All my
.tsfiles are recorded from my TV, so it might be an issue with the file format. Other files (
mp4) work fine.
I hope that tip helps others facing similar issues.