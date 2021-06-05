Wifi working but I get "NOT CONNECTED"
-
meme94 last edited by
I have a pi3 with 6.1-Dragonblaze I need to update it to 6.1.1 but the wife gives me a status: not connected even the wifi is really working , the problem is I cant update the system because it says content the network first
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
@meme94 Watch this video (enable subtitles):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gPwtCNIeFmg&list=PL2oNQ0AT7fx2ExiSNrfHUzga5GnogI4sh&index=5&ab_channel=RecalboxRecalbox
-
meme94 last edited by
@zing thanks for reply , I watched the video but it says it should be mini version 7 and I have version 6.1-Dragonblaze so that didn't helps me
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
@meme94 Well, you didn't watch the entire video, it mentions that if you have a previous version, it's best to watch this video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2MbU7IEVkLk&list=PL2oNQ0AT7fx2ExiSNrfHUzga5GnogI4sh&index=15&ab_channel=RecalboxRecalbox
But, I complement and say that this other video is also good for that:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=skeULeTu7p8&list=PL2oNQ0AT7fx2ExiSNrfHUzga5GnogI4sh&index=19&ab_channel=Recalbox