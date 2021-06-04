@mastermike Sorry, but my first suggestion is: If you don't want too much work, don't do it.

I say this because you made it clear that you have no experience with dualboot, and starting with just this advanced procedure (and not recommended by the Recalbox team), will surely bring you several difficulties.

But considering that you are really willing to do this, I need to say that it is not recommended:

The ideal is to keep the Recalbox system on the SD card, and the BIOS/ROMS/saves on an independent external storage device. Watch this video to understand why this is better (enable subtitles).

BUT, it is obvious that the most adventurous users go beyond what is recommended, and achieve these feats:

My personal opinion is: If you want to dual boot, the easiest one should be between an operating system that runs directly from RPi and Recalbox. Windows and any dual boot Linux based system should work, but this is not a recommended procedure for novice users. Getting started with a dual boot between Linux systems is easier.

As it's not something recommended by the team, we don't give much support in this case, but it's not prohibited at all, so if any other user wants to help you, no problem.

Use the forum search system and you will find other topics about it, remember that there are topics in other languages, and French is the most common language (since Recalbox is a French project).