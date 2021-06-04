Dualboot NUC8i3BEH Windows 10 SSD & SD-Card
-
mastermike last edited by
Hello dear forum members,
I have a few questions as I have ordered a NUC8i3BEH and a SSD hard drive.
My idea was to install on the SSD both Windows 10 Professional (for VLC and media playback) and recalbox as dualboot. Although recalbox brings Kodi with it, I'm more used to the VLC player or MPC, which is why I haven't been able to do much with Kodi yet (primarily I want to play my movies and my music from an external hard drive in a playlist).
Now my SSD hard drive is exactly as big as my current SD card for my raspberry pi 4.
Since I can't just put my data from the SD card and Windows 10 on the hard drive, I'd be interested to know if it's possible to install Windows 10 and the recalbox as a dualboot on the SSD and then "only" load the roms from the SD card.
Alternatively, I would be interested if it makes sense to put Windows 10 and my roms on the SSD and then leave recalbox on the SD card, which then loads the roms from the SSD.
Is there anyway to load recalbox from an SD card, as dualboot? What solution would you suggest with?
Since I have little experience with Linux and no experience with dualboot, I have not been able to solve my issue so far presumably with the help of the internet or the forum (or I just didn't understand it, which could be more than possible). Thanks in advance for your answers and help.
Many greetings
mastermike
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
@mastermike Sorry, but my first suggestion is: If you don't want too much work, don't do it.
I say this because you made it clear that you have no experience with dualboot, and starting with just this advanced procedure (and not recommended by the Recalbox team), will surely bring you several difficulties.
But considering that you are really willing to do this, I need to say that it is not recommended:
The ideal is to keep the Recalbox system on the SD card, and the BIOS/ROMS/saves on an independent external storage device. Watch this video to understand why this is better (enable subtitles).
BUT, it is obvious that the most adventurous users go beyond what is recommended, and achieve these feats:
- https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/17464/dualboot-recalbox-windows-sur-pcs-laptops-avec-bios-ou-uefi-27-04-19?_=1622891466046
- https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/23302/tutoriel-dual-boot-twister-os-recalbox-100-usb-sur-raspberry-pi-4
My personal opinion is: If you want to dual boot, the easiest one should be between an operating system that runs directly from RPi and Recalbox. Windows and any dual boot Linux based system should work, but this is not a recommended procedure for novice users. Getting started with a dual boot between Linux systems is easier.
As it's not something recommended by the team, we don't give much support in this case, but it's not prohibited at all, so if any other user wants to help you, no problem.
Use the forum search system and you will find other topics about it, remember that there are topics in other languages, and French is the most common language (since Recalbox is a French project).
-
mastermike last edited by
@zing Thank you very much for your answer and all the information!