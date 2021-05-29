EasyRPG: How to set up games?
What is the right procedure to play RPG2000 games with EasyRPG in Recalbox?
@zing sorry for the double post, that was by accident. Regarding the wiki links, I don’t get it actually. It explains how to install the RTP but what about the games?
@tormentor667 Read this:
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/v/francais/emulateurs/consoles-fantasy/easyrpg/libretro-easy-rpg
You need to place your unzipped ROMs inside the easyrpg folder (each one inside its own folder), and create an empty .ini file, for easyrpg to start.
Inside the main folder of each game, it is necessary to contain the files RPG_RT.ldb and RPG_RT.lmt.
If the ROM contains any .ini file and it shows up in the gamelist incorrectly, just hide it.