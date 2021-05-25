RPI 3B+ MUPEN64 CRASHES
-
SsssQ last edited by
so I'm started to play animal crossing(n64 version patched to english) and I have got stuck w/ the fact that mupen64 hardlocks every time it starts to render something
p.s. somtimes I got sended back to emulationstation
p.p.s. I also tried to use 64dd(wich is using ParaLLEl N64 do not render some textures, but some are replaced with their main color)
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
@ssssq I don't know this game, but unfortunately N64 emulators require more powerful hardware (due to lack of emulator optimization, and Rpi3 really suffers because of this hardware limitation.
You can try overclocking if you like, but I can't guarantee it will work.
n64 version patched to english
Is it a romhack? If so, the ROM may require even more hardware than the original version, you should check that if the original version works.