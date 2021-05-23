Hi everyone,

I'm unable, seemingly, to change the timezone to reflect that of the UK.

I have the clock displayed in the Emulation Station menu, and it always shows an hour ahead.

I first tried changing the timezone from "Europe/Paris" to "Europe/London" in the Recalbox Manager and the Recalbox.conf file. This didn't work.

I then connected to my Recalbox via SSH and entered "ls /usr/share/zoneinfo/" to display possible time codes. from this list, I have tried all of the following in recalbox.conf, without success:

"GB", "GB-Eire", "GMT", "GMT0", "GMT-0", and "GMT+0".

In all cases, after rebooting, the time was still shown as an hour ahead. The only exceptions were the cases where Recalbox couldn't connect to the internet after reboot; in such cases, the clock switched to 02:00.

Following advice in another topic, I changed the time in Kodi and, although Kodi now prominently displays my local time, it is still not reflected in the Emulation Station menu.

Does anyone have any further suggestions which I can try? I did find another topic which stated that this is a known bug; is this still the case?

Any help gratefully received ️.