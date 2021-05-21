Nacon + Dreamcast
-
Hi all,
I use a nacon pad with a dreamcast game (rayman 2) . The emulator is melting two buttons : the left stick up movement and pad up button. So when pushing up the stick, the character is at first doing the up pad function.
I tried the same game on N64 and it works perfectly.
Any idea ?
Thanks a lot
RB4 + RB 7.2.1 + Nacon Pad.
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
@rb2021 Have you tried to change the emulation/core?
-
@zing thanks for your answer.
yes I tried, but it seems only one is available for dreamcast...
-
cdtpepette last edited by
Try to disable digital to analog in retroarch button config.
-
@rb2021 thanks for the idea. But.... how can i do that ? in some menu ?
-
cdtpepette last edited by
@rb2021 hotkey + b
-
@cdtpepette it works perfectly ! thanks