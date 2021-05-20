Enable/Disable SMC Checks Per Rom?
-
Hello all!
pcsx_rearmed_nosmccheck = "enabled"
Is Disabling/Enabling SMC checks available per psx rom? On psx when I when I disable SMC checks for a particular rom, I then go into overrides and hit save game overrides.
My understanding is that because its a quick-menu option, it should save in:
.config/retroarch/config/[core-name]/[rom-name].cfg
But instead, it creates an entire core config file that applies to all psx roms.
So, am I right in assuming that SMC checks are not able for setting per rom, using the save game overrides option?
Thanks!
-
@m627 I can't test what you're saying now, but see if it helps you:
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/advanced-user/configuration/configuration-overload
-
Hey, after some trial and error I learnt quite a lot that I'm not sure is fully documented..
So on PSX when you hotkey + b and change any settings* via quick menu > options the settings are written to the
retroarch-core-options.cfgand saved. You don't need to create a game config or save game overrides, it is written and saved and won't default back on next boot.
So this is the method for setting these options for all psx games. But to answer my original question, to disable SMC checks per rom you will need to start the rom, hotkey + b, disable SMC checks, save game config file (seen at the the top of quick menu > options), then you can change SMC checks back to your desired psx default setting. Exit the rom, open another psx rom to confirm that SMC checks are how you want them, exit rom then open the first rom that you saved a config file for and ensure the setting is correct.
thanks @zing
*only tested the two high resolution settings and the SMC checks setting.
-
@m627 I believe that with the configuration overhead it is easier, you could just edit these parameters and make an overload file for each of the games you want, so I mentioned the link above, but if the way you did it is fine for you, that's what matters.
-
Absolutely right, I would recommend your method for anyone who wants to fine tune their roms via the computer. My way just meant no need to get off the couch or get the keyboard out, hehe (lazy). It's also that bit easier because I didn't know what the code was for disabling SMC checks, which I learnt later was
pcsx_rearmed_nosmccheck
@zing is there a list of all possible core options?
-
@m627
The list I know is in the core documentation:
https://docs.libretro.com/library/pcsx_rearmed/#core-options
But, I didn’t find the option you mentioned, I don’t know why this option doesn’t appear on the list.