Hey, after some trial and error I learnt quite a lot that I'm not sure is fully documented..

So on PSX when you hotkey + b and change any settings* via quick menu > options the settings are written to the retroarch-core-options.cfg and saved. You don't need to create a game config or save game overrides, it is written and saved and won't default back on next boot.

So this is the method for setting these options for all psx games. But to answer my original question, to disable SMC checks per rom you will need to start the rom, hotkey + b, disable SMC checks, save game config file (seen at the the top of quick menu > options), then you can change SMC checks back to your desired psx default setting. Exit the rom, open another psx rom to confirm that SMC checks are how you want them, exit rom then open the first rom that you saved a config file for and ensure the setting is correct.

thanks @zing

*only tested the two high resolution settings and the SMC checks setting.