Rasp Pi4 7.2.1 no sound for any games but menu fine
benmully last edited by
My 7.1 install was working perfectly, upgraded to 7.2.1 and I get menu sound and preview video sound, but starting any game from any system and there is no sound. I have checked that the sound output is on HDMI cable, which is correct. But still no game sounds anymore What am I missing?
Zing Global moderator Translator
@benmully Already answered here:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/24273/emulator-audio-always-routed-to-headphones-when-using-external-drive-7-2-1-on-pi4/9?_=1621460962603
Please don't SPAM.