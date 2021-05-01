Don’t know how to download games
-
bscheuer last edited by
I just got a recall box and I am not technical savvy at all I have no idea how to download games or fix games that are already installed that are not working
-
Scavy Global moderator
@bscheuer hello
well, did you create your own recalbox ? I mean, if so, you should know how to install a game, and all basic features.
if you bought a pre-installed console using recalbox, i can understand your question. In that case, you shouls ask to your reseller how to use it.
-
bscheuer last edited by Pitch64
@Scavy No I did not build it myself and thank you very much for replying. I bought it from a guy that owns a store next to where I live I’ve had problems with it and I don’t want to deal with him anymore but I have no idea how to do anything I’m not computer literate at all. And I can’t find anybody to help me!
-
bscheuer last edited by
@Scavy it’s really kind a messed up actually. When I first got it it had all the systems on it and there were many problems with mini games so I brought it back to him he did something where now it’s a new configuration all the systems are gone and he put some of dx artcade on it