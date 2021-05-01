  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Troubleshooting
  4. Emulator Arcade/PC/Console
  5. Don’t know how to download games
Recalbox 7.2.1-beta3 is out, and public 🚀

Don’t know how to download games

  • bscheuer

    I just got a recall box and I am not technical savvy at all I have no idea how to download games or fix games that are already installed that are not working

    0 Scavy 1 Reply
  • Scavy
    Global moderator
    Global moderator
    Tester

    @bscheuer hello
    well, did you create your own recalbox ? I mean, if so, you should know how to install a game, and all basic features.
    if you bought a pre-installed console using recalbox, i can understand your question. In that case, you shouls ask to your reseller how to use it.

    0 bscheuer 2 Replies
  • bscheuer

    @Scavy No I did not build it myself and thank you very much for replying. I bought it from a guy that owns a store next to where I live I’ve had problems with it and I don’t want to deal with him anymore but I have no idea how to do anything I’m not computer literate at all. And I can’t find anybody to help me!

    0
  • bscheuer

    @Scavy it’s really kind a messed up actually. When I first got it it had all the systems on it and there were many problems with mini games so I brought it back to him he did something where now it’s a new configuration all the systems are gone and he put some of dx artcade on it

    0
download 27 don’t 2
Log in to reply
 

Want to support us ?

172
Online

82.9k
Users

23.1k
Topics

166.2k
Posts