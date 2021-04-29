7.2 - 8BitDo Pro 2 Won't Stay Connected
My 8BitDo SNES Pro+ works fine after the update, however the brand new released Pro 2 controller (released two weeks ago) broke after the update. Recalbox sees the device, pairs, but then after pairing it the controller turns off. It worked fine the previous two weeks on 7.1.
- Using a Pi 4
- Updated Pro 2 to newest firmware
- Set controller driver to "Automatic"
- Rebooted
- Verified the controller works on Windows PC (removed pair from Windows after so it wouldn't get confused
Resolved by switching from S mode to X mode. X mode registers as Xbox One controller basically. Odd that it worked in S mode previously, but hope this helps others!