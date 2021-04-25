  1. Home
  5. Wrong colors on raspberry pi 4 with composite-NTSC connection

Wrong colors on raspberry pi 4 with composite-NTSC connection

  • IGA

    Hello!
    I use Raspberry pi 4 connected via composite to old crt-tv.
    But i have a problem with running recalbox in NTSC mode (sdtv_mode=0 in config.txt).
    My tv has 4 color modes: pal, secam, ntsc 4.43, ntsc 3.58.
    So when i set ntsc 4.43 on tv - i've got "wrong" colors in recalbox ( green not green, purple not purple and etc.... ).
    When i set ntsc 3.58 - i'v got just black-white-colored picture on display.

    When run in PAL (sdtv_mode=2), all colors are fine, but i didn't want to play at 50hz, that's equaled 50 fps by emulators and all my roms are NTSC.

    When i'v set pal 60 (sdtv_mode=3 in config.txt) - got black-white-colored picture too. But my tv has 60hz support:
    alt text

    So, i've need some "color fix" ....

    As example, for retropie i've found this solution: twekwec and it's worked! But it's need phyton installed on the system. so it's unable on recalbox....

  • Zing
    Global moderator Translator
    Translation Master
    Tester
    Global moderator

    @IGA I do not know if there is any kind of solution for this, I have never seen this situation, check if there is anything in the documentation that will help you:
    https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/tutorials/video



 

