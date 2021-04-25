Wrong colors on raspberry pi 4 with composite-NTSC connection
IGA
Hello!
I use Raspberry pi 4 connected via composite to old crt-tv.
But i have a problem with running recalbox in NTSC mode (sdtv_mode=0 in config.txt).
My tv has 4 color modes: pal, secam, ntsc 4.43, ntsc 3.58.
So when i set ntsc 4.43 on tv - i've got "wrong" colors in recalbox ( green not green, purple not purple and etc.... ).
When i set ntsc 3.58 - i'v got just black-white-colored picture on display.
When run in PAL (sdtv_mode=2), all colors are fine, but i didn't want to play at 50hz, that's equaled 50 fps by emulators and all my roms are NTSC.
When i'v set pal 60 (sdtv_mode=3 in config.txt) - got black-white-colored picture too. But my tv has 60hz support:
So, i've need some "color fix" ....
As example, for retropie i've found this solution: twekwec and it's worked! But it's need phyton installed on the system. so it's unable on recalbox....
Zing
@IGA I do not know if there is any kind of solution for this, I have never seen this situation, check if there is anything in the documentation that will help you:
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/tutorials/video