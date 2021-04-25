Problems after automatic update 7.2 on Raspberry PI 4B
Thanks to the developer for the update, but there were problems.
Strong brakes in PSP and PSX. In KODI, the TV constantly switches to another source. When navigating the menus and selecting games, the system often freezes or a black screen appears, only a forced restart helps. A clean install didn't fix the problem.
I understand that it takes time to fix the problems of the new version, but they made it impossible for me to use the system.
Is it possible to download version 7.1.1 today?