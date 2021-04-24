7.2 - Unused Systems Back In Master List After Update
After updating to 7.2 I have an additional 28 systems back in my game Systems list that are unused. I checked their share/roms folder and they are empty, but still showing up. Anyone else seeing this issue or have an idea on how to get rid of them? Really wish the menu offered a system display on/off toggle.
Start > Game Settings > Hide Preinstalled Games
@Pitch64 That did it! Thank you! Odd though because the folders are empty, so they shouldn't have appeared at all on the list. I know I didn't have that checked in 7.1. Thanks again!
That option is a new one, it didn't exist on 7.1.1 and before
Is there any solution for hiding system „Ports“ too? It will be shown even when it‘s set up to hide included games.
@lhari84 I saw another post where he told someone no, the port games can’t be hidden or deleted. Doesn’t make a lot of sense, but is what it is.
@wastedthelight Thanks, I‘m going back to 7.1.1 as I have issues with my 8bitdo SF30 pro controller too. Hope it‘s fixed in next version.
@lhari84 set your controller driver to Automatic in the controller options menu. That resolved the issue for me.
@wastedthelight Unfortunately not for me. Was set to "automatic" by default. I've read that it may help setting it to "system", but not in my case:
Controller pairs, but no input reaction in any case, also not in Emulation Station. Other controllers (PS4, 8bitdo N30 1st gen) work fine in 7.2, though.