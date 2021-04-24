RPI4 - Moonlight under 7.2 now unusable
-
Zemus last edited by Zemus
It seems that after the 7.2 update , even with the Workaround (restart ES over web-ui) Moonlight doesnt work anymore.
The initial Problem was mentioned in this closed Article:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/21446/moonlight-on-recalbox-7-behave-strange?_=1619249007033
I didnt tried a complete reinstall yet. I will test this soon.
-
digitaLumberjack Staff
Hi @Zemus , we will take a look.
-
I see, my link to the last working Geforce Experience Version is dead. I place here a working one:
http://us.download.nvidia.com/GFE/GFEClient/3.20.2.34/GeForce_Experience_v3.20.2.34.exe
-
Thank you.
I am testing right now with fresh install.
I will keep you up to date
-
digitaLumberjack Staff
Could you update details on the gitlab issue please
-
AnGeReSs last edited by
Hi Zemus,
I have the same issue and I tried few GFE.
The workarround doesn't work anymore but when you have the blackscreen after launching Moonlight, the controllers work ...
-
@AnGeReSs
Same for me.