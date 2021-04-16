Help on updating from 6 to 7
Hi everyone
I have a beloved image with a lot of configurations that I like and I would love to update it.
However, even after trying to create space with GPARTED, I'm not able to put the image files for the update on the BOOT partition by lacking space.
I think tha't the problem with online update as well.
What do you recommend to me to achieve that?
Thanks
When using GPARTED I stretched the RECALBOX partition instead of the BOOT one and now it is not giving option to resize anymore
Right now I've learned that it was allowing me to resize because I have to unmount
I've started the process again and letting you know for future reference
thanks
@Pepeu You can't update Recalbox from 6.0 to 7.0 or 7.1.1
I've been there...You need to start fresh copy at 7.1.1. and then you can copy all the roms from 6.0.0 (after making backup of it of course!) Recalbox 7.1.1. have great new SHARE partition for BIOS and ROMs you can copy and paste there. It took me several weeks to be happy with my new 64Gb Recalbox and I'm nearly there
What do you recommend to me to achieve that?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=skeULeTu7p8&list=PL2oNQ0AT7fx2ExiSNrfHUzga5GnogI4sh&index=23&ab_channel=Recalbox
thanls guys, but apparently my SD card could not handle the process and can not be even read anymore...
sod's law, i hope you have a backup!
I would start with fresh copy of Recalbox 7.1.1 , check all tutorials on YT , even in French! I don't have time to explain everything as I'm still learning.
Few months back I had trouble with formatting 128gb card but when I finally did it and copied all my ROMs there I lost SD card!
So now I'm back with spare SD 64gb which image I keep in the Cloud as a backup So even now I'm sitting on Skraper because it doesn't scrape all my images properly but this is subject for another thread