Scraper results inconsistent
-
asturur last edited by
Hi,
I added a bunch of psx dumps to my recalbox, and they play ok.
No matter how i dump the games ( .bin + .cue or .ccd + .img ) i get different results with the scraper.
Sometimes a game is recognized as a game and while i have a folder with inside bin + cue, i get a single image in the list with the description.
Sometimes i get a folder, with inside 2 games, where the bin and the cue get recognized as separate games ( and both work )
I tried to manually modify the gamelist.xml in order to get something to disappear but the folders get recognized anyway.
What is the correct way to store and scrape games?
Thanks.
-
@asturur I'm a HUGE fan of ARRM, and it makes scraping so much easier, and the results are more professional.
If you look here for example, these are some of the themes I created for it, and are now included in the software:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/11850/soft-arrm-another-recalbox-roms-manager/168.
Within ARRM as well, you can easily click on a file and choose to "hide" it etc
-
asturur last edited by
@RustyMG said in Scraper results inconsistent:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/11850/soft-arrm-another-recalbox-roms-manager/168
Well i'll test it and re-scrape.
Should i keep CUE/BIN or just BIN? The issue is only with cd images, zips are of course fine
-
@asturur Hi, Firstly, you really REALLY should convert all your PSX games to .PBP files. I managed to get 150 ish PSX games compressed to under 30 gig if I remember correctly. Google PSX2PSP ........
If the game has a .bin file, it must have a .cue to load in Recalbox, but again, a .PBP file negates the need for these, and they all scrape fine too.
-
Scavy Global moderator
@RustyMG said in Scraper results inconsistent:
Hi, Firstly, you really REALLY should convert all your PSX games to .PBP files.
hi, i suggest you all convert your psx games to .chd files
Edit : and of course, you can scrap them lol
-
I use PBP files simply as its the "industry standard" for compressed PSX games, as thats what they were converted to to play as eboot games on the PSP.
Chd files are great too though.
I have every MegaCD game ever released in chd format, along with the PC Engine cd games, and have all the NeoGeoCD games in chd fornat, as Recalbox 7.2 will load these