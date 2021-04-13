Scraper results inconsistent

Hi,

I added a bunch of psx dumps to my recalbox, and they play ok.

No matter how i dump the games ( .bin + .cue or .ccd + .img ) i get different results with the scraper.

Sometimes a game is recognized as a game and while i have a folder with inside bin + cue, i get a single image in the list with the description.

Sometimes i get a folder, with inside 2 games, where the bin and the cue get recognized as separate games ( and both work )

I tried to manually modify the gamelist.xml in order to get something to disappear but the folders get recognized anyway.

What is the correct way to store and scrape games?

Thanks.