How to add more ports
Hi all, I'm using a raspberry Pi 4 and am very much a noob. I am also very new to using Recalbox and have downloaded a image pace from arcade punks. I have worked out how to add more ScummVM games but for the life of me I can't figure out how to add more ports, or ms dos games (mainly Openxcom). I have tried to read or find out as much as possible but I'm just lost...
Any help would be greatly received
have downloaded a image pace from arcade punks
The Purchase / Sale / Distribution of the Recalbox System is illegal, and automatically we do not support it.
If you want support for a modified image, you need to contact whoever is distributing it.
If you want support on the Forum, download and install the latest official version:
https://download.recalbox.com/
For copyright reasons, Recalbox does not come with all BIOS and ROMS, but you only have to see the tutorials and you will learn how to add the ones you have:
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/
- https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2oNQ0AT7fx2ExiSNrfHUzga5GnogI4sh
Since your request is for a modified image, I will block this topic.