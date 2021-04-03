How to add more ports

@Thunderwing

have downloaded a image pace from arcade punks

The Purchase / Sale / Distribution of the Recalbox System is illegal, and automatically we do not support it.

If you want support for a modified image, you need to contact whoever is distributing it.

If you want support on the Forum, download and install the latest official version:

https://download.recalbox.com/

For copyright reasons, Recalbox does not come with all BIOS and ROMS, but you only have to see the tutorials and you will learn how to add the ones you have:

Since your request is for a modified image, I will block this topic.