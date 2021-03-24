connection and updates

running recalbox 6.1.1

on odroid xu4

I'm trying to update to the latest version. ON-line guide suggests menu - updates - start update, but I don't seem to have the option to 'start update' as mentioned in the help.

So i thought it might be my connection. I'm connected to router via ethernet cable, but the network status in 'not connected' - i've checked my passwords etc and added them a few times.

what am i doing wrong? many thanks.