fresh install, no video, no config.txt

Hello, i'm trying to get recalbox working on a spare Dell Thin Client (amd g-t48e 1.4ghz, 4gb ram, 16gb ssd) with DVI out. The machine correctly boots and shows the splash screen animation but then screen turns black and to make things worse there's no config.txt file in the /boot dir.
I've already tried re-flashing the image multiple times with 2 different versions on Pi-Imager. I've also tried using the ssd on my main PC and everything runs fine there.
@Kjoene There is probably some hardware incompatibility (usually with the video card, but not necessarily), and the system is not able to create the SHARE partition and start correctly.
The config.txt file is only accessible via SSH with the Recalbox system working, and if the system is unable to start, you will not be able to change the config.txt file ...
@Zing Hi, first of all thanks for the reply.
I think recalbox is actually running even if it's not showing anything on video after the splashscreen since I can connect via ssh and I can see the SHARE partition. Also, woulnd't hardware incompatibility prevent recalbox to also show the splashscreen intro?
Alright, all fixed now.
Apparently recalbox didn't really like the DVI to VGA adapter i was using. Changing adapter did the trick. Weird.
Still no config.txt inside the /boot directory tho, but at least i can play the games now :V
@Kjoene Sorry, I messed up, config.txt is the Rpi, check this out:
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/tutorials/video/display-configuration/configure-an-external-display-x86-x86_64