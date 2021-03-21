Aus und An Knopf geht nicht mehr nach Upgrade auf RecalBox 7.1.1
-
kikone23 last edited by kikone23
Hallo liebes Forum,
ich hoffe, dass man mir hier helfen kann. Ich habe einen Raspberry 3 auf Recallbox 6.1.1 gehabt und nun auf Version 7.1.1 geupgradet - also Neuinstallation ....
Seitdem geht der An/Aus und der Reset Knopf nicht mehr an meinem MegaDrive Gehäuse. Kann mir jemand sagen, was ich hier noch machen kann? Hab schon gesucht, aber nichts gefunden. Vielen Dank schon mal vorab.
Gruß,
Kikone23
-
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/v/francais/tutoriels/autres/ajouter-un-bouton-on-off-a-votre-recalbox
-
Danke aber französisch kann ich leider nicht ....
-
@kikone23 Ich spreche weder Französisch noch Deutsch und benutze einen Online-Übersetzer:
https://translate.google.com/translate?sl=fr&tl=de&u=https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/v/francais/tutoriels/autres/ajouter-un-bouton-on-off-a-votre-recalbox
Dieses Tutorial wurde bereits ins Englische übersetzt, falls es Ihnen leichter fällt:
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/tutorials/other/add-an-on-off-button-to-your-recalbox
-
@Zing Ich schau mal .... danke .....
-
Works - Thank you man!!!
-
Now, one last thing and I am totally happy.
For this console I have 4 snes controllers but afters each boot or restart i have to define the buttons new. Is there a similar way to configure those controllers?
Thanks in advance.
Regards,
Kikone23
-