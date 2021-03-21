Guide to setup Moonlight please?

Hi,

I am a new user on Raspi 4B. I have come quite far with my setup, but a big challenge has been that a large part of the old documentation has been deleted, and not been moved to the new documentation. I have tried to get by with glimpses of information collected from different places, and have come quite far.

But I am unable to find ANY information about how to setup Moonlight with Recalbox.

I have tried manual pairing with the moonlight.sh script, and the pairing is succesful, but when I try to launch a moonlight session from the command line, it still says "you must pair first".

Also I have no idea how to launch Moonlight from the Recalbox UI.

Could someone point me to a tutorial/documentation please?

Thank you very much, and cheers!