Problem with game list
frcol last edited by
Does anybody know why some system that was normal before, now is showing the game list in the middle of the screen without imagens.
Scavy Global moderator
@frcol hi
could you be more explicite ? Maybe a photo of your problem ?
Zing Global moderator Translator
@frcol Your gamelist is corrupted, or you didn't scrappe it, you can scrappe it directly through Recalbox, but, I recommend using external software, such as Skraper or ARRM:
frcol last edited by
@Zing yes, it seams like corrupted.
The systems are "Name (6900 rooms)" and "N64 (350 rooms)".
I´m already using Skraper installed in my windows to get the data and imagens.
There was another sytem that was corrupted, but I run the sckraper again and it fixed the list, but with the "Name" it´s not working and it takes 1h30 just to "review" the contents.
Any help to fix this gamelist?
(I found it in the rooms\name\ folder)
@Scavy I´m attaching a image of the list.
Zing Global moderator Translator
@frcol 6900 ROMS will really take a long time to scrappe, especially if you only have 1 thread, but see if that helps:
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/tutorials/utility/scraping-management/skraper-scrapping-his-roms