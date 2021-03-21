Problem with game list

@Zing yes, it seams like corrupted.

The systems are "Name (6900 rooms)" and "N64 (350 rooms)".

I´m already using Skraper installed in my windows to get the data and imagens.

There was another sytem that was corrupted, but I run the sckraper again and it fixed the list, but with the "Name" it´s not working and it takes 1h30 just to "review" the contents.

Any help to fix this gamelist?

(I found it in the rooms

ame\ folder)

@Scavy I´m attaching a image of the list.