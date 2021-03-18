Audio channels selector in audio menu (Stereo or mono)

Hello,

I've seen that GPi case is configured on downmix mode by default. Is correct because the speaker only uses the right channel and the best is to mix both into mono. The problem comes when I use headphones, the audio still on downmix mode and sounds strange.

For now I'm using this options in /etc/asound.conf:

pcm.monocard{ slave.pcm "hw:0" slave.channels 2 type route ttable { # Copy both input channels to output channel 1 (Right). 0.1 1 1.1 1 # Copy both input channels to output channel 0 (Left). 0.0 1 1.0 1 } } pcm.stereocard{ slave.pcm "hw:0" slave.channels 2 type route ttable { 1.1 1 0.0 1 } } pcm.!default monocard

I change the default route between monocard and stereocard, but is very annoying because I have to connect to the RPi through ssh, mount the root as RW and change that file every time I want to change between modes, so I want to know if is possible to add an option in Audio menu to allow the user to change between mono and stereo sound.

Thanks!