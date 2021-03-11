Help installing browser if possible
pettyland last edited by
Hello i am in the process of creating a custom mini pc with recal install straight to ssd 16gb. i want to install a browser to the underlying system so that i can launch chrome or firefox from kodi from my readings i see this is a gnu system and basic commands like sudo and apt does not work. can someone tell me if its possible to get a Brower install directly to a the recal os. i am using a samsung chrome box which has been modded to run straight recal please help
AgedLove last edited by
@pettyland no not possible at all
pettyland last edited by
thanks for info i tried for hours