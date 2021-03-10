Help with composite out.

@Politician

commenting and un-commenting using #

First, understand that this type of configuration file reads all lines of code in it, regardless of where the code is, but as long as the code is written correctly.

All lines starting with "#" (hashtag) or ";" (semicolons) are considered comments (you will notice that the descriptions and short texts for identification or help have a # at the beginning of the line), so when you want to invalidate a code, you just have to put the # sign at the beginning of the line and the configuration is not recognized, and when we want to activate a configuration, just remove the # sign from the front of the line (which is called uncomment).

SSH

According to wikipedia: SSH (Secure Shell) is a cryptographic network protocol for operating network services securely over an unsecured network.

In short for an ordinary user: it is a "safe" way to access another device over the network.

To do what you want there is no way to do it directly through the graphical interface that is accessible to the common user, it is necessary to start the device that you are running Recalbox on, and access it through the network, we usually do this with Putty or with WinSCP (I particularly like WinSCP):

There are other ways to do this, and there are other tutorials on youtube on how to do this, you can do a little research if you need to, but the tutorials above are enough for you to understand.

Exactly, this is the official tutorial, and to do that, you need to edit the config.txt file, and it is in the boot partition, which is write-protected to avoid problems, so, before editing it, you need to access the partition in write mode:

After that, just try to follow what the tutorial says, commenting (#) the lines that start with "hdmi_", and adding the necessary lines corresponding to your hardware.

Make sure that the composite cable is what is requested, and make sure you are connecting the other parts of the cable correctly (I once had a problem with an AV cable and a TV whose colors in the outputs did not match each other - I had to connect the yellow to the white, and the white to the yellow to work).