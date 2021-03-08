Lanzar Recalbox desde un portatil a una tv
zalolu last edited by
hola soy nuevo en este mundo. he instalado recalbox en un portatil viejo pero no condigo enviar la imagen a un televisor por cable vga, tanto en linux como en w7 funciona sin problema pero en recabox no funciona. hay manera de conseguirlo?
hello i am new in this world. I have installed recalbox on an old laptop but I can't send the image to a TV via vga cable, both in linux and in w7 it works without problem but in recabox it doesn't work. is there a way to get it?
Zing Global moderator Translator
@zalolu https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/v/portugues/tutoriais/video/configuracao-de-exibicao/configure-um-monitor-externo-em-x86-x86_64