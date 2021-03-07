Hi guys, totally new to recalbox so bear with me...

Just installed recalbox on my ODroid Go Super. All working great except that id like to know how to remap the save state increase decrease to the second set of shoulder buttons?

Using hotkey+up/down doesn't really work well as they are on the same side of the device meaning you have to take your hands off to select the hotkey and press up and down buttons.

Ideally I'd like to be able to use this function on the spare shoulder buttons without the use of the hot key.

Is this doable?

Josh