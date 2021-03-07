ODroid Go Super
-
joshdinsdale last edited by
Hi guys, totally new to recalbox so bear with me...
Just installed recalbox on my ODroid Go Super. All working great except that id like to know how to remap the save state increase decrease to the second set of shoulder buttons?
Using hotkey+up/down doesn't really work well as they are on the same side of the device meaning you have to take your hands off to select the hotkey and press up and down buttons.
Ideally I'd like to be able to use this function on the spare shoulder buttons without the use of the hot key.
Is this doable?
Josh
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
@joshdinsdale It is possible to remap these shortcuts, but it is not common to do so, and it is not an option that is usually changed, so it is not so accessible (but it is not extremely complicated):
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/advanced-user/configuration/configuration-overload/retroarch-overloads#remapping-hotkeys
As you claim to have little knowledge, I recommend that you read all of these manuals:
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/advanced-user/configuration/configuration-overload/retroarch-overloads
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/advanced-user/configuration/configuration-overload
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/tutorials/controllers/configuring-custom-buttons/create-a-custom-configuration-by-emulator
- https://docs.libretro.com/guides/input-and-controls/#hotkey-controls