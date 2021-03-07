Mame Joker Poker not working
fallonpp last edited by
I have recalbox running and I'm trying to play a game called Joker Poker. It's a .zip download. As far as I know, I have all the bios files in order but yet the game will not play. What am I doing wrong? I want to download slot machine games too but they will not play either. Please help. Thanks.
Zing Global moderator Translator
@fallonpp Check your ROMSET, test with another emulator / core, this is usually the fault of the wrong ROMSET.
Arcade has a peculiarity, ROMS must be the same ROMSET as the core used, read this:
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/v/francais/usage-avance/l-arcade-dans-recalbox#iv-l-arcade-et-recalbox