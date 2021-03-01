Hotkeys in version 7.1.1
Hello,
I checked as much as I could on the forum and on the web but I couldn't find anything.
I have a Raspberry 3 with Recalbox 7.1.1 (just installed), and I have my external USB key as the shared storage for roms etc...
Since I installed Recalbox 7.1.1 this week, the only working hotkey is the one allowing me to quit the game (HK+Start). I can't make any other hotkey combination work (typically I'm trying to make modifications in retroarch but it's impossible because HK+B is not doing anything).
I have core specific .cfg files for retroarch configuration, but I can't make the one for fba games to work. (I called it fba.cfg but I'm not sure this is still the right naming for this core).
Thanks a lot for your help !
You HAVE went into the menu to configure your joypad ?
@mnobre and the main information, what is your pad ?
@Scavy @RustyMG Yes sorry, my pad is an 8bitDo SFC30, but I have many and tried different ones (even my qanba arcade stick). Yes I did configure all my pads and they all do the same. (I wouldn't be able to quit the game with Hotkey + Start otherwise)
@mnobre did you try without your specific .cgf file ?
@Scavy Yes, actually my .cfg files are not doing anything related to this, only display options. And this issue was here even right after flashing my SD card with the new Recalbox version (7.1.1), I tried a rom before setting up my external drive and I already only could quit the game, no other hotkey was working.
@mnobre and without the external support, with the SD only, is it working or not ?
@Scavy not working even without the external drive
@Scavy Ok so very weird, I just realized that fba is no longer for Arcade Roms, so I moved all my Roms to fbneo folder and changed my fba.cfg to fbneo.cfg and all the hotkeys are working now ...
Pretty surprising ! Solving two problems trying to solve one lol.
Anyway, thanks a lot for your help, have a nice day
@mnobre Fba folder is now only used 4 the fba (or fbeno) V0.2.96.71 romset !
All arcade games coming from ex-FBA folder have to be dropped in the FBNeo folder.
FinalBurnAlpha team is now renamed FinalBurn Neo.
@Scavy Thanks for the information !
I think that somehow this incompatibility blocked some hotkey features. Working so well now it's perfect