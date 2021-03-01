Hotkeys in version 7.1.1

Hello,

I checked as much as I could on the forum and on the web but I couldn't find anything.

I have a Raspberry 3 with Recalbox 7.1.1 (just installed), and I have my external USB key as the shared storage for roms etc...

Since I installed Recalbox 7.1.1 this week, the only working hotkey is the one allowing me to quit the game (HK+Start). I can't make any other hotkey combination work (typically I'm trying to make modifications in retroarch but it's impossible because HK+B is not doing anything).

I have core specific .cfg files for retroarch configuration, but I can't make the one for fba games to work. (I called it fba.cfg but I'm not sure this is still the right naming for this core).

Thanks a lot for your help !