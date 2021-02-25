PC88 - Games not running with External Disk

  1. Home
  • jerome38000

    Hello,

    PC88 games are running well after a fresh Recalbo 7.1.1 install on SD Card (roms directly in the SDcard - RPI4), but not if the roms are placed in an external USB Disk.
    This external Disk has been built by Recalbox system just after SDcard fresh install
    I put the same bios in the Sdcard and in internal system (oricutron dir).

    Ex : 1942 (1987)(ASCII).d88

  • jerome38000

    quasi88, not oricutron, my bad

