Save cheat in retoarch ?

Good evening everyone,

In retroarch, is it possible that the cheats selected and applied to the Rom are automatically launched with the Rom in question? Or is it necessary to reload these cheats each time you launch them?

Another question:

in retroarch ->Quick menu -> Cheat

there is the button "save cheats as (save current cheats as a backup file)". When we select it, a name of our choice is to be filled in. Does the extension have to be typed? If yes, does it have to be .cht? Because I can't load it.

Thanks to you!